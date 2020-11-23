Medvedev beats Thiem to win ATP Finals title

Sport

Medvedev beats Thiem to win ATP Finals title

Russian Daniil Medvedev claimed the biggest title of his career as he came back to beat Dominic Thiem 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 in an absorbing climax to the ATP Finals in London on Sunday.

ATP Finals
Tennis - ATP Finals - The O2, London, Britain - November 22, 2020 Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts during his final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Bookmark

LONDON: Russian Daniil Medvedev claimed the biggest title of his career as he came back to beat Dominic Thiem 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 in an absorbing climax to the ATP Finals in London on Sunday.

Thiem looked on course to add the ATP's prestigious season-ender to his recent U.S. Open title, but 24-year-old Medvedev turned the tide in superb fashion.

The final was a farewell to the tournament for London's O2 Arena which has hosted it for 12 years - the first edition in 2009 also won by a Russian, Nikolay Davydenko.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark