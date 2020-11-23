Medvedev beats Thiem to win ATP Finals title

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LONDON: Russian Daniil Medvedev claimed the biggest title of his career as he came back to beat Dominic Thiem 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 in an absorbing climax to the ATP Finals in London on Sunday.

Thiem looked on course to add the ATP's prestigious season-ender to his recent U.S. Open title, but 24-year-old Medvedev turned the tide in superb fashion.

The final was a farewell to the tournament for London's O2 Arena which has hosted it for 12 years - the first edition in 2009 also won by a Russian, Nikolay Davydenko.

