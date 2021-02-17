Medvedev bests Rublev in all-Russian clash to reach semis

MELBOURNE: Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev maintained his iron grip on good friend Andrey Rublev and clinched the all-Russian clash 7-5 6-3 6-2 on Wednesday to book his Australian Open semi-final spot and extend his winning streak to 19 matches.

Seventh-seeded Rublev, 23, who combined with Medvedev for Russia's ATP Cup triumph two weeks back, once again failed to find a way past his two-year-older opponent, having never beaten him in three previous meetings on tour.

Medvedev, who has not lost a match since October, had won all those clashes in straight sets and it was no different at the Rod Laver Arena as Rublev's challenge wilted in scorching Melbourne heat.

The ATP Finals winner raised his game during important points and sealed the contest with a forehand winner to set up a last-four meeting against either second-seeded Spaniard Rafa Nadal or fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

