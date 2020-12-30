Mee gives Burnley win over rock bottom Sheffield United
Winless Sheffield United's dreadful Premier League season continued as the Blades fell to a 1-0 defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday.
Burnley captain Ben Mee rose to head home a Robbie Brady corner in the 32nd minute as Sean Dyche's side secured a victory which moves them up to 16th place on 16 points, five points above the relegation zone.
Bottom placed United have just two points from their opening 16 games - the worst ever start to a top flight season in English football.
The nearest Chris Wilder's side, who had suffered five squad members testing positive for COVID, came to an equaliser was a David McGoldrick shot in the 50th minute which was saved by Nick Pope at his near post.
