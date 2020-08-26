Melbourne City ends Western United fairytale to reach final

Melbourne City stormed into their maiden A-League final with a 2-0 win over Western United in Sydney on Wednesday, ending their opponents' fairytale run in their debut season.

A-League Semi Final 1 between the Western United FC and Melbourne City FC at Bankwest Stadium in Sy
Steven Lustica of United and Harrison Delbridge of Melbourne City compete during the A-League Semi Final 1 between the Western United FC and Melbourne City FC at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney, Australia, August 26, 2020. AAP Image/Dean Lewins via REUTERS

A second half penalty from Golden Boot winner Jamie Maclaren followed by an own goal by United defender Tomoki Imai ensured City will meet either defending champions Sydney FC or Perth Glory in Sunday's "Grand Final" decider.

Sydney meet Glory in the second semi-final of a double-header at Parramatta Stadium on Wednesday.

A-League newcomers United dominated possession for much of the contest but were frustrated by City goalkeeper Tom Glover, whose saves proved instrumental in the win.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

