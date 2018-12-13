Mentor of World Cup winner Wilkinson joins Queensland Reds

Kicking coach Dave Alred, who helped hone the skills of World Cup-winning England flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson, is joining the Queensland Reds for the 2019 Super Rugby season.

SYDNEY: Kicking coach Dave Alred, who helped hone the skills of World Cup-winning England flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson, is joining the Queensland Reds for the 2019 Super Rugby season.

Alred was a member of Clive Woodward's coaching staff at the 2003 World Cup, which England won after beating the Wallabies 20-17 in Sydney with an extra time drop-goal from Wilkinson.

Alred, who has a PhD in performing under pressure from the world-renowned Loughborough University in Britain, left the England set up after the 2011 Rugby World Cup, having attended four global tournaments.

He also was involved in three British and Irish Lions tours and worked with the Springboks, the England cricket team, Premier League side Manchester City and several golfers, including current British Open champion Francesco Molinari.

"I've missed working with a team," Alred said of joining Brad Thorn's coaching group in Brisbane.

"Having been in touch with Brad and seeing the ethos, work ethic and attitude he's created is really a coaching dream to come in and start form scratch and try to have an influence on players in a way which hopefully will help them throughout the whole of their rugby career."

Alred said he would initially help with the biomechanics of the Queensland kickers and teach them techniques to help them perform under pressure.

"Dave is a world-leader in his field and his appointment completes our 2019 coaching staff roster," Reds interim chief executive David Hanham said.

"Improving the quality of our kicking from our academy through to the Reds is a priority and we believe Dave will provide our players the development needed to achieve this."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)