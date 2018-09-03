Messi and Suarez show no mercy as Barca humiliate Huesca

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored twice each as La Liga champions Barcelona turned on the style to hammer Huesca 8-2 on Sunday and join Real Madrid as the only teams in the league to win their opening three games.

Top-flight debutants Huesca took a shock early lead in their first league visit to the Nou Camp when Colombian forward Cucho Hernandez deflected the ball in from point-blank range but Messi levelled in the 16th, cannoning a shot in off the post.

An own goal from Jorge Pulido gave Barca the lead and Suarez scored for the first time in five games in all competitions to extend their advantage, although Huesca's Alex Gallar pulled one back before halftime to make it 3-2.

Any hope of a revival from the visitors was soon killed off by three Barca goals in 11 minutes from Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic and Messi while Jordi Alba capped a brilliant performance to score and Suarez added goal number eight from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

