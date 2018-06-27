Messi gives Argentina 1-0 halftime lead over Nigeria

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Argentina changed goalkeepers for their final World Cup Group D match against Nigeria on Tuesday, with Franco Armani starting in place of the error-prone Willy Caballero and striker Gonzalo Higuain also getting his first start.

ST PETERSBURG: Lionel Messi scored his first goal of this World Cup in fine fashion to give Argentina a deserved 1-0 halftime lead over Nigeria in their final Group D match on Tuesday.

Played in by Ever Banega's ball over the top, Messi expertly controlled with his thigh and stroked home in the 14th minute to hand a lifeline to Argentina, who need to win if they are to stand any chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings; Editing by Christian Radnedge)