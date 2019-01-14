Messi scores 400th La Liga goal for Barca

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

4 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi further etched his name into Spanish football history by becoming the first player to score 400 goals in La Liga when he netted against Eibar on Sunday.

BARCELONA: Barcelona forward Lionel Messi further etched his name into Spanish football history by becoming the first player to score 400 goals in La Liga when he netted against Eibar on Sunday.

The Argentine, who has been the competition's all-time top scorer since 2014, calmly slotted in a pass from Luis Suarez from close range to strike the league leaders' second goal against the Basque side.

Advertisement

Messi, named Barca captain at the start of this season, was making his 435th La Liga appearance for the club where he has spent his entire career, having made his league debut in 2004.

Messi, 31, has won nine La Liga titles and is on course to win a 10th, with Barca five points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of the standings.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Ed Osmond)