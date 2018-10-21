Messi taken off with injured arm week before Clasico

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi had to be taken off in the first half of his side's La Liga clash with Sevilla on Saturday with an arm injury, sparking fitness fears eight days before the Catalans face arch rivals Real Madrid in the 'Clasico'.

Ousmane Dembele replaced Messi in the 25th minute after the Argentine was examined by club doctors on the sidelines following a challenge by Sevilla's Franco Vazquez.

The Barca talisman looked in serious pain as he left the pitch with his right arm in a bandage.

Barca, who were winning 2-0 against Sevilla thanks to an assist and a goal by Messi, face Inter Milan at home in the Champions League on Wednesday before hosting Real on Sunday.

