Messi tells Barca he wants to leave club, reports Argentine network Tyc

BARCELONA: Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has told the club he wishes to leave the club immediately, Argentine network Tyc Sports reported on Tuesday.

The report on Tyc's website said Messi, who has spent his entire career at Barca, informed the club about his desire to leave by sending a burofax, a service used in Spain to urgently dispatch a document that requires proof to third parties.

Barca's all-time top scorer has a contract with the Catalans until 2021.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)