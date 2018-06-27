Mexico and Sweden unchanged for Group F decider

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Mexico and Sweden named unchanged teams for Wednesday's Group F match in Yekaterinburg, which the Scandinavians probably need to win in order to make the last 16.

Javier Hernandez will again lead the attack for Mexico, while Sweden will play with Marcus Berg and Ola Toivonen - who scored in the 2-1 defeat by Germany - up front.

With six points already, Mexico need no more than a draw to be sure of going through, but coach Juan Carlos Osorio said on Tuesday his team would stick to the attacking style that has served it well so far.

Sweden are level with Germany on three points, but the Germans are favourites to beat last-placed South Korea in the second Group F match, taking place simultaneously in Kazan.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Hugh Lawson)