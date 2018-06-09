Mexico coach said players did nothing wrong in having a party after match

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio said a group of his players did nothing wrong in having a late-night party following last Saturday's friendly against Scotland, saying they deserved "some time for themselves".

The party, reported to involve at least eight players, was made public when pictures were published in the magazine TVNotas.

"It was in their free time," Osorio told reporters in Copenhagen where Mexico face Denmark in a friendly on Saturday.

"We had been together in concentration for 19 games before that and, hopefully, we will be together for another 25 to 30 days and it was important that they had some time for themselves."

Midfielder Andres Guardado agreed.

"More than footballers, we are people and, as people we can do what we want in our private lives," he said. "I don't think we've committed any act of discipline."

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) has already agreed and said that no action will be taken.

Mexico, who have reached the last sixteen at each of the last six World Cups, face Germany, South Korea and Sweden in their group.

