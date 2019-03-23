Mexico give manager Martino a winning start, beat Chile 3-1

REUTERS: Mexico scored three second-half goals in quick succession to defeat Chile 3-1 on Friday and give new manager Tata Martino a winning start to his tenure.

Mexico's Raul Jimenez broke the scoreless game open when he converted a penalty kick in the 52nd minute in front of a crowd of more than 41,000 at the friendly in San Diego.

Hector Moreno headed home a corner kick in the 64th minute and Hirving Lozano chipped a shot over the Chilean goalkeeper's head less than a minute later to put the contest out of Chile's reach.

The win is the first for the 56-year-old Argentine Martino, who led Atlanta United to the MLS Cup last season before being named as Mexico's head coach in January.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)