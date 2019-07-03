Mexico overcome Haiti in extratime to reach Gold Cup final

REUTERS: Mexico moved into the Gold Cup final on Tuesday with a 1-0 win over Haiti but they needed a penalty in extra time to beat the unfancied Caribbean outfit.

Haiti, one of the surprise sides at this year’s tournament, could not hold out against a more experienced Mexico team that is unbeaten under coach Gerardo Martino since he took over in January.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Haiti goalkeeper Jhony Placide was in inspired form but could do nothing about Raul Jimenez’s penalty three minutes into extra time.

Mexico will meet either the United States or Jamaica in Sunday’s final in Chicago.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)