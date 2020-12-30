Mexico's Club America name ex-Real boss Solari as head coach

Mexico's Club America have appointed former Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari as their new head coach to replace Miguel Herrera, who was sacked earlier this month.

Solari was capped 11 times by Argentina and played for Real from 2000 to 2005 in the 'Galacticos' era.

He led Real's reserve team from 2016 until 2018 when he took over the top job from the sacked Julen Lopetegui. Solari was then replaced by Zinedine Zidane after just over four months in charge.

"We recognised that Solari has an ideal profile for our project," Club America President Santiago Banos said.

"Throughout his career as a footballer and manager he has been able to successfully meet the demands and objectives of teams like Club America, whose only goal is the title."

Herrera was sacked after their 3-1 defeat by Los Angeles FC in the CONCACAF Champions League semi-finals.

Solari's first game in the dugout for Club America will be against Atletico San Luis when the new Liga MX Clausura season begins on Jan. 9.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)