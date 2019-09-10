Michael Schumacher admitted to Paris hospital for 'secret treatment' - Le Parisien

Former Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher was admitted to a Paris hospital for "secret treatment" earlier on Monday, Le Parisien newspaper reported.

Schumacher turned 50 on Jan. 3 but has not been seen in public since a skiing accident in the French Alps five years ago that left him with severe head injuries and in a medically-induced coma.

(Reporting by Michel Rose, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Source: Reuters

