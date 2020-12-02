Mick Schumacher, son of Michael, to race for Haas F1 in 2021

Mick Schumacher, son of Ferrari great and seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher, will race for Haas in Formula One next season, the U.S.-owned team announced on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Racing driver Mick Schumacher attends an event to celebrate 90 years of Italian premium sports car maker Ferrari racing team at Milan's Duomo square, in Milan, Italy September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Flavio lo Scalzo

The 21-year-old German is leading the Formula Two championship ahead of the final round at Bahrain's Sakhir circuit this weekend.

