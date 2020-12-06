Mick Schumacher wins F2 title ahead of F1 debut next season

SAKHIR, Bahrain: Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher, won the Formula Two title in Bahrain on Sunday (Dec 6) four days after securing his breakthrough to F1 next season.

The 21-year-old German finished down in 18th place in a sprint race won by Indian driver Jehan Daruvala but his title rival Callum Ilott was 10th with only the top eight scoring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Schumacher signed off with 215 points, 14 clear of Briton Ilott, with Japan's Yuki Tsunoda, now expected to move up to Formula One with Red Bull's Honda-powered AlphaTauri team, a further point behind.

Tyre damage forced the German to pit after 15 laps, sending him to the back of the field.

"It would feel or sound a lot better if I had a good race today," Schumacher said of the title. "But nevertheless we did enough.

"To be honest, I'm a bit overwhelmed," he added. "I don't really understand or feel like a champion yet. It's going to take a few days maybe."

Advertisement