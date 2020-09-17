Middlesbrough boss Warnock tests positive for COVID-19

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has tested positive for COVID-19, the Championship (second-tier) club said on Thursday.

Middlesbrough said in a statement that Warnock, 71, will self-isolate in line with government and league protocols.

"Neil is in good spirits and we look forward to welcoming him back after his period in isolation," the club said.

Warnock took charge of Middlesbrough in June, replacing Jonathan Woodgate who was sacked with the club one place above the relegation zone. Under Warnock, Boro won four of their final eight games to move up to 17th.

Middlesbrough began the 2020-21 season with a 1-0 defeat by Watford and crashed out of the League Cup with a 2-0 loss to Barnsley on Tuesday. They face Bournemouth in the Championship on Saturday.

