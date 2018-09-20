Middlesbrough go second after win over Bolton

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Middlesbrough moved second in the English Championship as they eased to a 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers on Wednesday.

LONDON: Middlesbrough moved second in the English Championship as they eased to a 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers on Wednesday.

George Saville capitalised on a defensive mix-up to put Tony Pulis's side in front and Britt Assombalonga sealed victory in stoppage time as Boro cut Leeds United's lead to one point.

Advertisement

Sheffield United moved into sixth spot after a 0-0 draw with Birmingham City.

Big-spending Nottingham Forest won for only the second time in the league this season, with summer signings Lewis Grabban and Joao Carvalho on target in a 2-1 defeat of Sheffield Wednesday that moved them into mid-table.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)