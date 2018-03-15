Miedema's strike helps Arsenal claim Women's Super League Cup

Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema's first-half goal helped Arsenal beat defending champions Manchester City 1-0 and clinch a record fifth FA Women's Super League Cup title on Wednesday.

Miedema latched on to a deep cross from defender Dominique Janssen on 32 minutes and held off her marker to slot past City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck at Adams Park, Wycombe.

Favourites City, holders of the Women's FA Cup and Women's Super League One title, went close to restoring parity through forwards Nikita Parris and Jane Ross but Arsenal held on.

"It really is a huge achievement," Miedema said. "We've got a load of respect for them because they're an amazing team. I'm really happy we managed to beat them today."

Twice champions City are the only other team to have won the competition which was started in 2011.

Arsenal next take on Charlton Athletic in an FA Cup sixth-round clash on Sunday while City are at Sunderland.

