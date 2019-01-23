Milan agree Piatek deal, Chelsea close in on Higuain - reports

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

AC Milan have agreed a deal to sign Genoa forward Krzysztof Piatek, paving the way for Gonzalo Higuain to move to Chelsea on loan, according to reports in the British media.

Sky Sports reported https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11854/11614808/krzysztof-piatek-joining-ac-milan-from-genoa-with-gonzalo-higuain-set-for-chelsea Milan would pay about 35 million euros (30.7 million pounds) for the Polish forward who will undergo a medical on Wednesday.

Chelsea had reportedly agreed to take Higuain on loan until the end of the season with an option to extend it by another 12 months in a bid to reunite him with manager Maurizio Sarri and fix their goal scoring issues up front.

Higuain has managed six league goals in 15 appearances, and will hope to hit the heights he did under Sarri at Napoli when he scored 36 goals to equal the Serie A record for most goals in a season in 2015-16.

Piatek, who moved to Genoa at the start of the season, has scored 13 goals in 19 Serie A appearances - one fewer than Cristiano Ronaldo, Duvan Zapata and Fabio Quagliarella who lead the scoring charts.

If the transfer goes through, it could allow Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata to move to boyhood club Atletico Madrid.

