Milan cling on at Bologna after Hernandez scores at both ends

MILAN: AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez scored at both ends and gave away a penalty as his side won 3-2 at Bologna in a dramatic Serie A match on Sunday.

It was the first time this season that Milan had scored three goals in a game and also the first time they had won twice in a row since Stefano Pioli took over as coach in October.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Krzysztof Piatek won and converted a penalty in the 15th minute before Hernandez added a second goal for Milan in the 32nd although the Frenchman put through his own goal at a corner five minutes before the break.

Giacomo Bonaventura restored Milan's two-goal lead with a curling shot straight after halftime but Milan had to cling on after Hernandez barged into Riccardo Orsolini and Nicola Sansone converted the penalty with six minutes left.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Clare Fallon)