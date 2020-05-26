Milan confirm injury to Ibrahimovic's right leg

Veteran AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has injured his right leg in training and will undergo a scan in 10 days, the Serie A club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Veteran AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has injured his right leg in training and will undergo a scan in 10 days, the Serie A club said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old Swede pulled up during Monday's session, the club added.

"AC Milan announces that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has sustained an injury to his right soleus muscle during yesterday's training session," Milan said https://www.acmilan.com/en/news/media/2020-05-26/official-statement-zlatan-ibrahimovi. "The Achilles tendon is perfectly intact. The player will undergo a scan in 10 days."

Ibrahimovic spent part of the COVID-19 stoppage training with Hammarby in Sweden and went into quarantine upon returning to Italy earlier this month.

He joined AC Milan on a six-month spell in January for a second stint at the club, but Serie A has been suspended since March 9, with the government due to decide on Thursday if and when it can restart.

AC Milan, seventh in the table with 36 points, began training again last week.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)