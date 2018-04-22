Milan lacked soul, says furious Gattuso

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso has reacted with predictable anger to his team's home defeat to bottom-of-the-table Benevento, saying his side lacked soul.

"Such a performance is unacceptable," he said after Saturday night's s 1-0 reverse at San Siro. "I already had a strange feeling in the past days. We are a team who lack a soul: I am the first man responsible. We must change attitude."

"This was not just a loss but will go down in AC Milan's history," added the famously fiery former midfielder. "This is a burning defeat because AC Milan is an historic and prestigious club. Someone has to be responsible for this, and this is me."

"We have to apologise to the fans for this embarrassment. At the first sign of difficulties, the team lose their way."

Big-spending Milan are sixth in Serie A with 54 points but will be knocked out of the Europa League spots if Atalanta beat Torino later on Sunday.

