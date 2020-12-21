Milan practicised lightning strike in training

REUTERS: The move which led to AC Milan forward Rafael Leao scoring after six seconds against Sassuolo, the fastest goal in Serie A history, was practised in training, coach Stefano Pioli said after his side's 2-1 win.

"We have four or five possible situations for the kick-off which we alternate," he said.

"We wanted to approach the game the right way from the start. We did very well to score after just six seconds and (Brahim) Diaz, (Hakan) Calhanoglu and Leao made the right movements."

Pioli said that, after drawing their last two games, it was an important match to win, especially against a team who are sixth in the table.

"There are times when games are more important than others," he said.

"We were not satisfied with the last two draws, we always play to win. This match carries a lot of weight from a mental point of view, we wanted to win and it gives us a lot of satisfaction."

Pioli admitted that under-pressure Milan had improved at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when spectators were barred from Serie A games for the first time.

"At the beginning, the lack of crowd made us grow but if we had our fans now, we would fly," he said. "We want to bring them some satisfaction at a time when life is not normal."

