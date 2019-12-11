Milik hat-trick fires Napoli into last 16 of Champions League

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

6 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Napoli ended a nine-match winless run in all competitions to reach the Champions League last sixteen as a first-half Arkadiusz Milik hat-trick set up a 4-0 win over Genk on Tuesday.

NAPLES, Italy: Napoli ended a nine-match winless run in all competitions to reach the Champions League last sixteen as a first-half Arkadiusz Milik hat-trick set up a 4-0 win over Genk on Tuesday.

Genk's Maarten Vandevoordt, who at 17 years and 287 days became the youngest goalkeeper to play in the UEFA Champions League, had a nightmare start as he gave the ball away under pressure and allowed Milik to score in the third minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Pole fired the second in the 26th minute and converted a penalty in the 38th after the hapless Vandevoordt upended Jose Callejon.

Dries Mertens completed the scoring with another penalty in the 75th minute on his 300th Napoli appearance.

Napoli finished second in Group E with 12 points, one behind Liverpool, while their Belgian opponents finished bottom of the group with one point. Salzburg came third to qualify for the Europa League last 32.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Tony Lawrence)

Advertisement