Millwall's Hutchinson suffers cut while clearing trash at home

Millwall defender Shaun Hutchinson is likely to miss Sunday's FA Cup meeting with Championship rivals Hull City after suffering a deep cut to his leg in a "freak accident" while taking out the trash at home.

REUTERS: Millwall defender Shaun Hutchinson is likely to miss Sunday's FA Cup meeting with Championship rivals Hull City after suffering a deep cut to his leg in a "freak accident" while taking out the trash at home.

Speaking after Tuesday's 3-2 league victory over Ipswich Town which Hutchinson missed, Millwall manager Neil Harris said the 28-year-old could be out for an indefinite period, putting him in doubt for the third-round fixture against Hull.

Advertisement

"Hutch had a real freak accident putting the bins out before coming to training," Harris told British media.

"He has a deep gash on his shin, he's going to be out for a period. I don't know anymore that than at the moment so we will have to monitor him ahead of the weekend."

While Harris had sympathy for Hutchinson, his team mate Jed Wallace saw the funny side of the situation.

The winger tweeted a picture of a blue rubbish bin inside the team's changing room, marking Hutchinson in the caption.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Millwall are 19th in the Championship (second tier), six places below Hull.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)