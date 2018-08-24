Mina and Gomes at least three weeks away from Everton debut, Silva says

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Everton's new signings Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina will not be ready for first-team action until after the international break next month, manager Marco Silva said on Thursday.

The Merseyside club moved to sign the Barcelona pair during the final hours of the close-season transfer window but Silva confirmed both players are carrying minor injuries.

"It looks maybe after the international break they can start working with us," the manager told reporters ahead of Everton's Premier League trip to Bournemouth on Saturday.

"We will see next week how they are, and after I can give a different update, but it is possible after the break."

Everton have collected four points from their first two matches this season, but Silva wants more competition for places in order to build on their positive start.

French midfielder Lucas Digne, who joined on a five-year deal from Barcelona, could replace compatriot Morgan Schneiderlin in the starting lineup, while Bernard is also in contention to make his debut at the Vitality Stadium.

"It is important if everyone is ready to play. We are working to put everyone on the same level because all together we will be strong," Silva added.

"Lucas is working with us, he had a small problem but everything is OK now, Bernard is improving his condition and doing well and tomorrow I will take a decision."

