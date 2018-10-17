Miranda heads late winner as Brazil beat Argentina 1-0 in friendly

A stoppage-time goal from Miranda gave Brazil a 1-0 win over South American rivals Argentina in a foul-strewn friendly in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Brazil v Argentina - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - October 16, 2018 Brazil's Neymar, Roberto Firmino and teammates celebrate with the trophy after the match REUTERS/Waleed Ali

The central defender rose at the near post to beat Sergio Romero to a Neymar corner and head home the winner, deciding a game that was set to go to penalties while extending Brazil's winning run to four games since the Russia World Cup.

"Scoring a goal against Argentina is always gratifying and always exciting," Miranda said.

The defeat was the first in four games for Lionel Scaloni, Argentina's interim coach who replaced Jorge Sampaoli after the World Cup.

