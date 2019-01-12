MLS renames coach of the year award after late Sigi Schmid

Major League Soccer said on Friday it renamed its Coach of the Year award after the late Sigi Schmid, who won two championships during a career in which he set the league's all-time record for wins.

Schmid, who served as head coach of the LA Galaxy, Columbus Crew and Seattle Sounders during his 20 years in MLS, died on Christmas Day last year.

"Sigi was an important part of our league from the very early years in our history, and he had a significant impact on everyone he touched throughout his life and coaching career,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement.

"While he will be remembered by many in the football community for his success on the field, it was his kindness and his great qualities as a father, husband and mentor that made him such as special person."

Schmid, who was also an assistant coach for the U.S. team at the 1994 World Cup, registered an MLS record 240 regular season wins to go with another 26 victories in postseason play with three separate clubs. Schmid was named MLS Coach of the Year in 1999 and 2008.

He won the MLS Cup with the Galaxy in 2002 and with Columbus in 2008 before taking over the expansion Seattle club. Schmid returned to the Galaxy in 2017 and concluded his MLS coaching career in Los Angeles last September.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, Editing by William Maclean)