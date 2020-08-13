MLS side Inter Miami sign Frenchman Matuidi on free transfer

Inter Miami have signed French World Cup-winning midfielder Blaise Matuidi on a free transfer after he left Juventus, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club announced on Thursday.

Matuidi's contract with the Italian champions was terminated on Wednesday by mutual agreement. He made 45 appearances for Juve across all competitions last season as they won the Serie A title for a ninth straight season.

The 33-year-old will be reunited with former Paris St Germain team mate David Beckham, who is co-owner of Inter Miami.

"I couldn't be happier to welcome my friend Blaise to Inter Miami. He is an exciting and gifted player and a great person," former England skipper Beckham said in a club statement.

"To have a World Cup winner of Blaise's quality in our new team is such a proud moment - for us as owners and for our fans."

Capped 84 times, Matuidi was part of the 2018 World Cup squad and played in the final when France beat Croatia 4-2.

He also made over 150 appearances for St Etienne from 2007-2011 before moving to PSG where he won four Ligue 1 titles.

Inter Miami resume their inaugural season in the MLS on Aug. 22 against Orlando City.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Chennai; Editing by Ken Ferris)