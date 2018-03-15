MMA: Angela Lee fully ready for Yamaguchi rematch in May

SINGAPORE: After being away from fighting for some months, ONE Women’s atomweight champion Angela ‘Unstoppable’ Lee has declared that she is raring to compete again, after fully recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident late last year.

The 21-year-old American – who has a Singaporean father – will defend her title in a rematch with Japan’s Mei ‘V.V’ Yamaguchi on May 18 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

She last stepped into the cage in May 2017, where she beat Brazillian Istela Nunes via submission.

Speaking to reporters during a conference call on Thursday (Mar 15), Lee said that she is fully ready to face Japan's Yamaguchi – who she was scheduled to face last November – after a tough recovery.

“With the help and support of my family, we got through (the accident) together and I feel thankful for everything,” said Lee, who fights under the Singapore flag with ONE. “I only got back to training this January and that's when I started to remember once again why I love competing in the cage.”

“Now, it's March already and I feel 100 per cent back to normal. I just want to go in there, do what I love, and the results will show,” she added.

Angela Lee grappling with Mei Yamaguchi in 2016. (File photo: Ngau Kai Yan)

Despite not competing on fight night in November, Lee still showed up to watch the event from the sidelines as the Japanese fighter fought and defeated replacement Gina Iniong.

The 21-year-old, who is engaged to fellow ONE fighter Bruno Pucci, said that her opponent is not one to be taken lightly. “I think one of the main reasons that sets us apart from the other fighters is that we are constantly evolving our game. I think you’re going to see a completely different fighter than the girl who stepped into the cage back in 2016,” she said.

Like Lee, Yamaguchi has also been upping her game ever since, having recently obtained a black belt in Brazilian jiujitsu. “I am super focused on this match. It’s going to be a tough challenge for me, facing the champion,” said the Japanese fighter.

“But I am confident in my abilities and I working hard to give my best performance. I’ve been training a lot, especially in jiu-jitsu. I’m now a black belt, so I think I’m improving a lot,” added Yamaguchi. “At the same time, I have a new kickboxing coach, so we’re working very hard. I hope I can showcase some of those new skills.”

The 35-year-old believes that she has what it takes to finally bring a halt to Lee’s 8-0-0 unbeaten record.

“A lot of people want to see who will be the one to stop the ‘Unstoppable’ and I believe I am the one to finally do it in the upcoming fight,” she said.