Conor McGregor announces retirement from MMA

SINGAPORE: Irish mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor has announced his retirement from the sport.

The 30-year-old made the announcement in a tweet on Tuesday (Mar 26), saying that he wished his old colleagues well.

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

McGregor, whose nickname is The Notorious, was a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight champion, but the fighter has had a troubled 12 months in and out of the octagon.

McGregor was arrested earlier this month after the MMA fighter allegedly smashed a fan's phone and walked off with the shattered remains.



UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor raises a cup of Irish whiskey during post-fight news conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug 27, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Steve Marcus)

Samuel Rabin Jr, a Miami-based attorney representing McGregor, said the fighter was involved in a "minor altercation involving a cellphone" and would cooperate fully with police, the Miami Herald reported.



McGregor was also charged last April with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief, after the police said he attacked a chartered bus in New York carrying UFC fighters. He later pleaded guilty to a reduced disorderly conduct charge.

In 2017, McGregor lost to Floyd Mayweather in his debut boxing match. The Irish fighter also lost to Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov last October in what would be his final MMA fight.

The Russian fighter's brutal submission victory was followed by fights breaking out in and around the cage, with Nurmagomedov jumping out of the octagon and leaping feet first at McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis.



McGregor leaves MMA with a record of 22 wins in 26 fights.