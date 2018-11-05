MMA: Mayweather to fight in Japan on New Year's Eve

Sport

MMA: Mayweather to fight in Japan on New Year's Eve

Undefeated boxer Mayweather Jr. of the U.S. speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. of the US speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo, Japan on Nov 3, 2018. (Photo: Reuters)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

TOKYO: American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. said on Monday (Nov 5) he had signed with Japanese mixed martial arts promotions company RIZIN Fighting Federation to fight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year's Eve in Saitama.

The undefeated 41-year-old, who has won world boxing titles in five different weight categories, has never fought professionally in mixed martial arts and it had yet to be decided what format and rules the fight would follow, he said.

The bout is to be held at the RIZIN.14 event.

Mayweather's last bout was in 2017 when he beat Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor, running his boxing record to 50-0 and earning close to US$300 million.

Source: Reuters/ic

Tagged Topics

Bookmark