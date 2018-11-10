MMA: Singapore's Tiffany Teo notches tough win at ONE Championship event

SINGAPORE: Local MMA fighter Tiffany Teo scored an impressive win over her Brazilian opponent at ONE Championship's Heart of the Lion event on Friday night (Nov 9).

Teo beat Michelle Nicolini after the pair went toe to toe for 15 minutes across three rounds at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

While Nicolini showcased her grappling prowess, it was Teo who kept her opponent at bay with some powerful striking combinations.

The 28-year-old Singaporean held firm in the face of Nicolini's doggedness and ultimately won by unanimous decision.



CHRISTIAN LEE WINS DESPITE SHORT NOTICE

Christian Lee is delighted after beating Japan's Kazuki Tokudome. (Photo: ONE Championship)

Canadian-born Christian Lee, who was fighting Japan's Kazuki Tokudome, won via technical knockout in the first round.

The bout was scheduled with only five days’ notice, after Lee's sister Angela pulled out of her fight with China's Xiong Jing Nan after suffering an injury.

Lee seemed unfazed by the late notice as he weathered Tokudome’s takedown efforts in the opening moments of the bout before landing a solid right straight that dropped his Japanese opponent to the canvas.

Lee finished off Tokudome by raining down piston-like ground shots, forcing the referee to step in and end the fight.



BELINGON TAKES MAIN EVENT

Belingon was crowned the ONE Bantamweight champion after beating Brazil's Bibiano Fernandes. (Photo: ONE Championship)

In the main event of the evening, Philippines' Kevin Belingon was crowned the ONE Bantamweight champion after ending the five-year reign of Brazil's Bibiano Fernandes.

Belingon's game plan was to attack Fernandes’ body with thudding spinning back kicks while connecting on fiery boxing combinations.

Fernandes did his best to take the action to the ground, but Belingon showcased impressive grappling to keep the defending champion at bay.

After five rounds of action, Belingon took home the victory via split decision.



Official results for ONE: Heart of the Lion

ONE Bantamweight World Championship bout: Kevin Belingon defeats Bibiano Fernandes by Split Decision (SD) after 5 rounds

Catch Weight bout (72kg): Christian Lee defeats Kazuki Tokudome by TKO (Strikes) at 3:07 minutes of round 1

ONE Super Series Kickboxing Catch Weight bout (71kg): Giorgio Petrosyan defeats Sorgraw Petchyindee Academy by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

Women’s Strawweight bout: Tiffany Teo defeats Michelle Nicolini by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

Lightweight bout: Adrian Pang defeats Kota Shimoishi by TKO (Doctor’s Stoppage) at 5:00 minutes of round 1

ONE Super Series Muay Thai Featherweight bout: Jo Nattawut defeats George Mann by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds.

ONE Super Series Muay Thai Bantamweight bout: Alaverdi Ramazanov defeats Andrew Miller by Knockout (KO) at 0:57 minutes of round 1

Featherweight bout: Garry Tonon defeats Sung Jong Lee by Submission (Guillotine) at 2:04 minutes of round 2

Strawweight bout: Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke defeats Himanshu Kaushik by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 4:45 minutes of round 2

ONE Super Series Muay Thai Bantamweight bout: Muangthai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym defeats Panicos Yusuf by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

Bantamweight bout: Shuya Kamikubo defeats Muhammad Aiman by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

Bantamweight bout: Xie Bin defeats Hisyam Samsudin by Submission (D’arce Choke) at 3:19 minutes of round 1

Featherweight bout: Anthony Engelen defeats Meas Meul by Knockout (KO) at 0:39 minutes of round 1

Strawweight bout: Miao Li Tao defeats Sim Bunsrun by TKO (strikes) at 1:49 minutes of round 1

