Molde v Hoffenheim Europa League game to be played in Spain

REUTERS: Molde will play Hoffenheim in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie in Spain due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in Norway that prevent the German side from entering the country, UEFA said on Monday.

Molde were due to host Hoffenheim on Feb. 18 at the Aker Stadium but Norway, which has some of the tightest restrictions in Europe, has closed its borders to all but essential visitors in response to an outbreak of a more contagious coronavirus variant.

"UEFA can confirm that the Europa League round of 32 first leg between Molde and Hoffenheim will now take place at the Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal," it said in a statement.

"UEFA would like to thank Molde and Hoffenheim for their close cooperation and support in finding a solution to the issue at hand, as well as the Royal Spanish Football Federation and Villarreal for their assistance and agreeing to host the match in question."

The first leg of RB Leipzig's Champions League last-16 tie against Liverpool was moved to Budapest after German authorities denied the English side entry into the country.

