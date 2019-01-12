Monaco boost midfield options with Vainqueur signing

Struggling AS Monaco followed up the signing of Cesc Fabregas by reinforcing their midfield with Frenchman William Vainqueur joining on loan from Antalyaspor until the end of the season.

Vainqueur, 30, currently has a calf problem but Monaco said on Saturday they had been won over by the motivation of the former Nantes, Standard liege, Dynamo Moscow and Roma player.

The arrival of the ex-France Under-21 international, who had a loan spell at Olympique de Marseille in 2016-17, comes after Spain international Fabregas signed a 3-1/2 year deal on Friday.

Coach Thierry Henry is under pressure with Monaco second- bottom in Ligue 1, five points adrift of the safety zone.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Ken Ferris)