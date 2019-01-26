Monaco sack Henry, bring back Jardim as coach

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

AS Monaco have sacked coach Thierry Henry and brought back their former manager Leonardo Jardim on a 2-1/2 year contract, the struggling Ligue 1 club said in a statement on Friday.

Jardim was himself fired by the principality club last October and replaced by Henry, who was suspended from his duties on Thursday pending a final decision on his future.

