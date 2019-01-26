Monaco sack Henry, bring back Jardim as coach

AS Monaco have sacked coach Thierry Henry and brought back their former manager Leonardo Jardim on a 2-1/2 year contract, the struggling Ligue 1 club said in a statement on Friday.

Ligue 1 - AS Monaco v Stade Rennes
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - AS Monaco v Stade Rennes - Stade Louis II, Monaco - October 7, 2018 AS Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim before the match REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Jardim was himself fired by the principality club last October and replaced by Henry, who was suspended from his duties on Thursday pending a final decision on his future.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

