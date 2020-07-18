Monaco sack Moreno, set to hire Kovac: Source

MONACO: Monaco have sacked coach Robert Moreno and are preparing to hire former Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac, a source close to the Ligue 1 club told AFP on Saturday (Jul 18).

According to the source Spaniard Moreno, 42, has been relieved of his duties at the principality club only a few months after replacing Leonardo Jardim in December.

He led the club to ninth in Ligue 1, failing to qualify for European football as the 2019-20 season was suspended and then ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His last match in charge at Monaco was a 2-1 defeat at Brest, and he failed to win any of his side's final three games before the campaign was halted in early March.

Kovac, who according to the source will replace Moreno, is a free agent after himself being sacked by Bayern last season and replaced by Hansi Flick, who led the Bavarian giants to an eighth straight Bundesliga title.

Moreno was in the dugout for Monaco for Friday's 2-0 friendly win at Cercle Bruges and took charge of Saturday's training session before being informed of his and his staff's dismissals.

