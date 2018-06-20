Monaco sign 16-year-old Lyon striker Geubbels

PARIS: AS Monaco have signed 16-year-old Olympique Lyonnais striker Willem Geubbels for a transfer fee of 20 million euros (£17.6 million), the Ligue 1 clubs announced on Tuesday.

Geubbels, who has scored 12 goals in 21 games in France's youth teams up to under-18 level, made his Ligue 1 debut last season aged 16 years, one month and seven days, becoming the first player born in the 21st century to play in Ligue 1.

"The arrival of Willem Geubbels is part of our ambition to develop the best European talent," Monaco CEO Vadim Vasilyev was quoted as saying on the club website http://www.asmonaco.com on Tuesday.

"Willem has already demonstrated a lot of qualities and great potential. With patience and a lot of work, we are convinced that he will arrive at the top level."

Geubbels added: "I am very happy to sign at AS Monaco. It is a historic club that plays in the Champions League and plays the leading roles every year in Ligue 1.

"The project of the club is ambitious and relies on the development of young players. I cannot wait to meet my new team mates, to learn from them. I am ready and determined to help the team do great things."

Monaco came second in Ligue 1 last season, 13 points behind Paris St Germain, and went out in the Champions League group stage after finishing bottom of their section.

(Reporting by Ken Ferris; editing by Christian Radnedge)