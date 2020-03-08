Monaco suffer last-gap defeat at Nice

PARIS: Monaco's Champions League hopes took another knock when they slumped to a 2-1 last-gap defeat at Nice in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The principality side opened the scoring thanks to league top scorer Wissam Ben Yedder's 18th goal but Kasper Dolberg completed a double in stoppage time to give the hosts a deserved victory.

Monaco, who had drawn their two previous games, were reduced to 10 men in the 86th minute when Stevan Jovetic picked up a red card for a dangerous tackle, seven minutes before Dolberg netted the winner.

The result left Monaco, who would have been within three points of third place in Ligue 1 if they had won, in ninth place on 40 points from 28 games.

Nice climbed up to sixth on 41 points, behind Stade Reims, who beat Brest 1-0, on goal difference.

Leaders Paris St Germain's trip to RC Strasbourg on Saturday was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

PSG have 68 points from 27 games.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)