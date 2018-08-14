Monaco winger Keita Balde joins Inter Milan on loan

Monaco winger Keita Balde Diao has joined Italian Serie A club Inter Milan on a one-year loan with the option to make the move permanent, both the clubs said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Ligue 1 - RC Strasbourg vs AS Monaco
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - RC Strasbourg vs AS Monaco - Stade de la Meinau, Strasbourg, France - March 9, 2018 Monaco's Keita Balde Diao in action with Strasbourg’s Ernest Seka REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

The Milan-based club has paid a loan fee of 5 million euros (4.5 million pounds) for the 23-year-old and will have to pay between 30 and 34 million euros to make the move permanent, according to Italian media.

The Senegal international, capped 20 times, joined the French club a year ago from Lazio, the club at which he made his professional debut in 2013.

Balde Diao, both a Lazio and a Barcelona youth product, has made 23 appearances in Ligue 1 last year, scoring eight goals.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

