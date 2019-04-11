Montella returns for second stint as Fiorentina coach

Vincenzo Montella returned for a second stint as Fiorentina coach on Wednesday after the Serie A club named him as their replacement for Stefano Pioli who quit on Tuesday.

MILAN: Vincenzo Montella returned for a second stint as Fiorentina coach on Wednesday after the Serie A club named him as their replacement for Stefano Pioli who quit on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old was in charge for three seasons between 2012 and 2015 and enjoyed remarkable consistency, leading Fiore to three successive fourth places in Serie A. They also reached the Coppa Italia final and the Europa League semi-finals.

Advertisement

Fiorentina, who are 10th in Serie A and have reached the Coppa Italia semi-finals, announced his appointment on their website and said he had signed a contract until June 2021.

After leaving Fiore, Montella was coach of AC Milan for just under 18 monhts and Sevilla for four months.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)