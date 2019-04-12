Monterrey face Tigres in tasty CONCACAF Champions League final

REUTERS: Monterrey set up a tasty CONCACAF Champions League final against city rivals Tigres on Thursday after beating Sporting Kansas City 5-2 on the night to cap an aggregate 10-2 win in the United States.

Monterrey, who lifted the region’s premier club trophy three times in a row between 2011 and 2013, will meet Tigres, both of whom hail from the northern Mexican city, in the two-legged final that will kick off in two weeks time.

Tigres overcame Santos Laguna in the first semi-final on Wednesday.

Sporting Kansas City lost the first leg of the semi-final 5-0 in Mexico last week but they got the start they wanted with a goal from Gerso Fernandes after just five minutes.

However, Rogelio Funes Mori evened the score with a cool finish 15 minutes later and although Fernandes put the home side ahead again, man-of-the-match Rodolfo Pizarro equalised again for Monterrey six minutes before half time.

Ilie Sanchez missed a penalty for the home side on the stroke of half time and then Miguel Layun put Monterrey ahead for the first time after 62 minutes with a stunning free-kick from 30 meters out.

Aviles Hurtado made it 4-2 for Monterrey eight minutes from time and then Funes Mori got his second in stoppage time to seal a convincing victory.

