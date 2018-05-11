Moore looks to end 'bizarre' West Brom season on positive note

REUTERS: West Bromwich Albion caretaker manager Darren Moore says no one could have predicted the team's shambolic Premier League season but is content with the positive results achieved during his short reign despite the failure to stave off relegation.

West Brom started the season with two consecutive victories but only managed to win the same number of games in their next 32 matches during a dismal run that eventually led to the departure of manager Alan Pardew and a bottom-three finish.

Three of the club's six wins this season have come since Moore took charge in April, with the 44-year-old leading West Brom to victories over Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in their last five matches.

"It's been a bizarre season. I don't think anybody could have foreseen what was ahead," Moore told reporters on Friday. "We've come together. We can all agree that we've finished on a positive note.

"Momentum is very, very important. It's good to finish the season on a high, which I think we have done. We want to keep the positive mentality here."

West Brom's unbeaten record under Moore helped the former defender clinch the Premier League Manager of the Month award on Tuesday but the Baggies' relegation was confirmed hours later following Southampton's win over Swansea City.

Moore backed Burnley's Sean Dyche to win the Premier League Manager of the Year award, over title-winning Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, after leading the Lancashire outfit to a seventh-placed finish and sealing Europa League qualification.

"Sean's done superbly - he really has been superb," he added. "It's hard to pinpoint one particular manager because there have been so many highs for so many managers in the Premier League.

"If I had to pick one, I'd have to say Sean, for getting to the Europa League. He's done a fantastic job. He's been consistent with his ways, his views."

West Brom will be travelling with an almost fully fit squad, with the exception of long-term absentees Gareth Barry and James Morrison, for Sunday's last league match at Crystal Palace.

