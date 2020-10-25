Morbidelli beats Suzuki duo to win Teruel Grand Prix

Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli produced a masterclass to keep the Suzuki duo of Alex Rins and Joan Mir at bay and claim his second win of the season with victory at the Teruel Grand Prix on Sunday.

MotoGP - Teruel Grand Prix - Ciudad del Motor de Aragon, Alcaniz, Spain - October 25, 2020 Petronas Yamaha SRT's Franco Morbidelli celebrates with the trophy after winning the Teruel Grand Prix REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Rins finished second behind the Italian, while championship leader Mir, who has yet to win a race this season, started 12th on the grid and finished third, extending his lead to 14 points over Morbidelli's team mate Fabio Quartararo who finished eighth.

Polesitter Takaaki Nakagami, who became the first Japanese rider in 16 years to clinch a premier-class pole, endured heartbreak when he crashed on the opening lap while the LCR Honda rider was in the lead.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

