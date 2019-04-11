More than 100 supporters held ahead of Ajax-Juventus tie

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

5 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

More than 100 Juventus supporters were detained by Dutch police on Wednesday before their Champions League quarter-final first leg match at Ajax Amsterdam while home fans were also arrested as a water cannon was used outside the ground.

AMSTERDAM: More than 100 Juventus supporters were detained by Dutch police on Wednesday before their Champions League quarter-final first leg match at Ajax Amsterdam while home fans were also arrested as a water cannon was used outside the ground.

Amsterdam police said the water cannon was used to put out flares and fireworks as home fans were gathering outside the venue.

Advertisement

They also arrested several fans with fireworks after warning in the days leading up to the fixture that they would not allow supporters to let them off outside the stadium in what has become a traditional pre-match gathering.

Earlier, police said two separate groups of Italian supporters had been held after searches found them carrying fireworks, sticks, pepper spray, screwdrivers and one a hammer.

A first group of some 46 Juve fans were held at the stadium's metro station in the hours before kick off as Dutch and Italian forces worked together to identify potential troublemakers, the police added.

A second group of 61 were stopped and held in the vicinity of the stadium, they said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pictures posted on the police website of confiscated items also included a knife.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Christian Radnedge)