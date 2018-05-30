Morgan confident of facing Australia despite finger fracture

England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan suffered a fractured finger while playing for club side Middlesex on Sunday but hopes to return for next month's one-day international series against Australia, British media reported.

Morgan fractured the ring finger on his right hand while fielding against Somerset in a Royal London One-Day Cup match and will not play for the World XI in Thursday's charity Twenty20 game against the West Indies at Lord's.

England take on Scotland in an ODI on June 10 and that game will be followed by five ODIs and a T20 international against Australia. The opening ODI against the visitors is on June 13.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)